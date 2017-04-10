Unveiling: State's bicentennial stamp celebrates 'birthplace of America's music'
Thousands gathered March 31 on the Gulf Coast for the first big celebration to mark 200 years of Mississippi statehood, and the U.S. Postal Service unveiled a bicentennial stamp featuring a blues artist. "There were many ways, many ways that we could recognize this great state," Gov. Phil Bryant said of the stamp design, noting that Mississippi manufactures automobiles and warships.
Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
