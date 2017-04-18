Tuesday, April 18, 2017
The last surviving offspring of Thomas B. Coleman and Magarie Watkins Creekmore, Mary was born October 30, 1916, in Drew, Mississippi, where she grew up. A graduate of Greenwood High School, Mary received a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from Mississippi State College for Women in 1939.
