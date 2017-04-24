Things to Do This Week: April 24-27
Sometimes people say "Keep Portland Weird" and what they really mean isn't "weird," it's "eclectic." This week is definitely a great example of that, as an amazing collection of diverse talents hits the city's stages, like at PSU's Amp Fest , or introducing vital filmmaking at the Portland EcoFilm Fest , or raising money for charity through laughter at Revolution Comedy , or taking the stars of Chicago's hip-hop community and plunking 'em down in the Rose City for a night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Jake Steed
|284
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Mon
|Truth
|19
|Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders
|Apr 16
|Yalabushers
|21
|Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities ac...
|Apr 13
|Growing Pains
|5
|Mississippi Choctaws give details on $375M coas... (Oct '06)
|Apr 11
|Cherie
|98
|Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H...
|Apr 11
|Patients Out in Rain
|7
|Komen affiliate distributes local grants for br...
|Apr 4
|The Phartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC