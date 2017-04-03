The Latest: Woman dies in Mississippi storm during 911 call
Officials say severe weather has killed two people in Mississippi, including a woman who was desperately directing rescuers to her submerged car when she died. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth says 52-year-old Jacqueline Williams ran off a road in Florence into a rain-swollen creek early Monday and dialed 911 from the sinking vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants
|Apr 1
|Costs
|5
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Mar 31
|Progress Patriot
|280
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
|Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc...
|Mar 17
|Drugs and Poverty
|10
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Mar 6
|Amber
|96
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Senate prospects grim for early voting bill
|Feb '17
|DontVote
|9
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC