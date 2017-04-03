The Latest: Tornado in Monday's weath...

The Latest: Tornado in Monday's weather outbreak confirmed

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The National Weather Service says it has confirmed that a tornado struck an area of southwest Mississippi on Monday during an earlier outbreak of severe weather. It says a survey showed that a twister with top winds of 110 mph touched down inside Franklin County at 12:57 a.m. that day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) 31 min Failed GOP indicment 282
News Komen affiliate distributes local grants for br... 20 hr The Phartz 2
News Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants Apr 1 Costs 5
News Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio... Mar 17 Know Why 2
News Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc... Mar 17 Drugs and Poverty 10
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Mar 6 Amber 96
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar '17 HowPhartzs 9
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,040 • Total comments across all topics: 280,077,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC