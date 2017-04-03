Storms move out of South Mississippi,...

Storms move out of South Mississippi, leaving minimal damage

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

South Mississippi woke up Monday to the blare of emergency alerts followed by high winds, thunder and lightning as a severe storm blows through Monday, causing power outages as well as ponding and possible flash flooding. An 18-wheeler was struck by lighting westbound on the Interstate 10 long bridge, said Earl Ethridge, Emergency Management director for Jackson County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants Apr 1 Costs 5
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) Mar 31 Progress Patriot 280
News Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio... Mar 17 Know Why 2
News Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc... Mar 17 Drugs and Poverty 10
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Mar 6 Amber 96
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar 4 HowPhartzs 9
News Senate prospects grim for early voting bill Feb '17 DontVote 9
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,932 • Total comments across all topics: 280,040,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC