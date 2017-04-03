Storms move out of South Mississippi, leaving minimal damage
South Mississippi woke up Monday to the blare of emergency alerts followed by high winds, thunder and lightning as a severe storm blows through Monday, causing power outages as well as ponding and possible flash flooding. An 18-wheeler was struck by lighting westbound on the Interstate 10 long bridge, said Earl Ethridge, Emergency Management director for Jackson County.
