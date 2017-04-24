State's Blue Book unveiled
Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, second from right, flanked by Bishop Ronnie Crudup Sr., of the Fellowship of International Churches, left, Howard Catchings, of Catchings Insurance Agency, second from left, Gerard Gilbert of Venture Technologies, and Dolphus Weary, of the Rural Education and Leadership Christian Foundation, right, shows off a copy of the 2017 bicentennial version of the Official and Statistical Register of the State of Mississippi, also called the "Blue Book." JACKSON - The bicentennial edition of the Mississippi Blue Book, the state's official and statistical register, was unveiled Tuesday by Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann during a news conference in his Capitol office.
