State finally has good month of collections - Mississippi Business Journal
State revenue collections, which have been sluggish for more than a year, spiked in March even as the Legislature was ending the 2017 session by making major budget cuts because of those ongoing revenue woes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Komen affiliate distributes local grants for br...
|10 hr
|The Phartz
|2
|Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants
|Apr 1
|Costs
|5
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Mar 31
|Progress Patriot
|280
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
|Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc...
|Mar 17
|Drugs and Poverty
|10
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Mar 6
|Amber
|96
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|HowPhartzs
|9
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC