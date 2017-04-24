Southern Cross submits route plan
Southern Cross Transmission filed a formal proposal with the Mississippi Public Service Commission for a wind power transmission line that would run from Texas, through Louisiana and Mississippi, and connect to an estimated $300 million converter station in Caledonia. Photo by: Courtesy photo Southern Cross Transmission filed a petition with the Mississippi Public Service Commission on Tuesday formally proposing a route for the company's 400-mile, 500-kilovolt wind energy line.
