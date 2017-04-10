South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Bradley Powell, 26, was arrested April 12, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of malicious mischief. He also faces misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, simple assault, resisting arrest, failure to comply, simple assault on a police officer Cassandra Hamilton, 26, was arrested April 12, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, synthetic cannabinoids.

