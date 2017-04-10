South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Bradley Powell, 26, was arrested April 12, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of malicious mischief. He also faces misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, simple assault, resisting arrest, failure to comply, simple assault on a police officer Cassandra Hamilton, 26, was arrested April 12, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, synthetic cannabinoids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities ac...
|40 min
|ARC
|1
|Mississippi Choctaws give details on $375M coas... (Oct '06)
|Tue
|Cherie
|98
|Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H...
|Tue
|Patients Out in Rain
|7
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Apr 6
|Kevorkian jr
|283
|Komen affiliate distributes local grants for br...
|Apr 4
|The Phartz
|2
|Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants
|Apr 1
|Costs
|5
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC