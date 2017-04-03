South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, April 8, 2017
Alan Dominick Barcelona, 58, was arrested Saturday, April 8, 2017, by the Pass Christian Police Department on a hold from Escambia County on a felony malicious mischief charge. Baylee Elizabeth Walker, 30, was arrested by the D'Iberville Police Department on April 8, 2017, on a charge of possession of meth and misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
