South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, April 1
James Travis Owens, 27, was arrested April 1, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Brandon Joe Booker, 20, was arrested April 1, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
