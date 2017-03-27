South Mississippi felony arrest mugsh...

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, April 1

James Travis Owens, 27, was arrested April 1, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Brandon Joe Booker, 20, was arrested April 1, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

