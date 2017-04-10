Source: Mississippi Department of Arc...

Source: Mississippi Department of Archives and History

13 hrs ago

Shaifer House, located in Claiborne County, was damaged when thieves made off with four wooden support beams and damaged interior flooring and walls. The damage was discovered on April 1, but police think it happened earlier that week.

