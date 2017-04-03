Sophia Myers continues fight with help from lawmakers

Sophia Myers has garnered the support and prayers of Mississippians since her diagnosis with an inoperable brain tumor, but state lawmakers are pushing to do even more for the Oak Park Elementary first-grader. State Sen. Brice Wiggins is among a local delegation of state lawmakers working to designate one day each year to honor the 7-year-old in her battle with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, known as DPIG.

