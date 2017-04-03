Sons of Confederate Veterans claim Mi...

Sons of Confederate Veterans claim Mississippi governor as one of their own

14 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

In this Jan. 17, 2017, file photo, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant discusses his legislative priorities during his State of the State address in the House chamber at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. A public affairs officer for the Sons of Confederate Veterans in Mississippi told Mississippi Today that the governor of Misssippi, Phil Bryant, is a dues-paying member of the organization .

