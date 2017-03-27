Sid Salter: Update on full collection...

Sid Salter: Update on full collection of Mississippi sales and use taxes

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Newms360.com

Over the last six months, there's been a lot of rhetoric from politicians, special interests, and vested interests trying to convince Mississippians that collecting a use tax that's been on the books since 1932 is a new tax. If you don't buy that, that same sources will tell you that collection of that tax is unconstitutional and would represent "fake" money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants Sat Costs 5
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) Fri Progress Patriot 280
News Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio... Mar 17 Know Why 2
News Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc... Mar 17 Drugs and Poverty 10
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Mar 6 Amber 96
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar 4 HowPhartzs 9
News Senate prospects grim for early voting bill Feb '17 DontVote 9
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,250 • Total comments across all topics: 279,995,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC