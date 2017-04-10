Securities Legislative Update - Elderly Investors 2017
The SEC recently approved FINRA's proposed rule aimed at preventing fraud and abuse of senior investors. On March 30, FINRA issued Regulatory Notice 17-11, setting the effective date for the new rule as February 5, 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
