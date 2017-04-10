SDN Exclusive: Major change to financ...

SDN Exclusive: Major change to financial aid rules could impact thousands in Mississippi

A recent bill passed by the Mississippi Legislature could impact approximately 4,300 university students across the state, leaving many with a feeling of uncertainty. Last week, state policymakers approved the conference report for Senate Bill 2956, the appropriation bill for state financial aid for the academic aid year beginning July 1. Due to a 2.81 percent reduction in the budget for the 2018 fiscal year, the bill ends the process of stacking state grants, meaning that any Mississippi student is only allowed to accept the highest available grant they are eligible for, rather than all state grants offered to the prospective student.

