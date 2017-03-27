Saturday at Mississippi's Bicentennial Celebration South

Annabelle Jordan, 9, from left, and Sailor, 3, Nola, 6, and Marleigh Ellis, 7, all of Gulfport, pose for a photo at the Armed Forces Museum booth at the Mississippi Bicentennial South celebration at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport on Saturday, April 1, 2107. Famous Mississippians on display at the Mississippi Bicentennial South celebration at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport on Saturday, April 1, 2107.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.