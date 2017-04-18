Sampling History: Statehood Bicentennial events tick on with local events
The University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles mascot, Seymour, signs the scroll for the future with Amanda Brooks, manager of Singing River Genealogy-Local History Library in Pascagoula. The scroll will go into a time capsule which will be buried at Lighthouse Park in Pascagoula Dec. 9 as part of the Jackson County History and Genealogy Society's Statehood Bicentennial celebration activities.
