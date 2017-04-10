Rod Guajardo: Toyota Mississippi impact continues throughout region

Last week the automotive giant announced plans to build an immersive visitor and training center to showcase the story of the world's best-selling car - the Corolla - and how our region has played a part in that success. This is certainly a big year for Toyota Mississippi as it celebrates the 10th anniversary of the groundbreaking of the 2-million-square-foot facility in Blue Springs.

