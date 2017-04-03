Reviews of new and unusual releases
'I'm Just Dead, I'm Not Gone: Lazarus Edition,' James Luther Dickinson featuring North Mississippi All Stars with the North Mississippi All Stars playing piano and singing at a February 2006 performance. Two other tracks are from 1983, featuring Sun Records players Roland Janes, Cowboy Jack Clement, Billy Lee Riley and J.M. Van Eaton.
