Profiles of the Bay St. Louis mayoral candidates

Mississippi municipal primary elections are scheduled for this Tuesday, May 2, in the cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead and Pass Christian. Polls will open on May 2 at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. In Bay St. Louis, incumbent Mayor Les Fillingame, Councilman-at-Large Mike Favre, and Rachael Ramsey will vie for the Democratic nomination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sea Coast Echo.