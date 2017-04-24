Profiles of the Bay St. Louis mayoral candidates
Mississippi municipal primary elections are scheduled for this Tuesday, May 2, in the cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead and Pass Christian. Polls will open on May 2 at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. In Bay St. Louis, incumbent Mayor Les Fillingame, Councilman-at-Large Mike Favre, and Rachael Ramsey will vie for the Democratic nomination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sea Coast Echo.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Fri
|Wall Street bonus
|285
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Fri
|Delbert
|2
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders
|Apr 16
|Yalabushers
|21
|Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities ac...
|Apr 13
|Growing Pains
|5
|Mississippi Choctaws give details on $375M coas... (Oct '06)
|Apr 11
|Cherie
|98
|Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H...
|Apr 11
|Patients Out in Rain
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC