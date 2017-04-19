Presley tapped to lead national effort

Presley tapped to lead national effort

Public Service Commission Chairman Brandon Presley has been chosen to lead a national task force to develop best practices and recommendations regarding the expansion of natural gas service to rural and underserved areas of America. National Association of Regulatory Utilities Commission President Robert F. Powelson of Pennsylvania appointed Presley as co-chair of the task force which will begin work in the coming months.

