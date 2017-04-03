Philly Clout: Fast Eddie's casino days are over
The former Pennsylvania governor told Clout on Thursday that he has decided to withdraw from his $5,000-a-month gig as a member of an advisory committee for Hong Kong-based Imperial Pacific International Holdings in light of some, er, recent events. Last week, the FBI "visited" Imperial Pacific , the parent company of the totally legitimate-sounding Best Sunshine Live Casino, which generates gargantuan amounts of revenue from its small perch between a coin laundry and a cellphone shop on Saipan, a U.S. island that's just a stone's throw away about 7,800 miles from the East Coast.
