Philly Clout: Fast Eddie's casino day...

Philly Clout: Fast Eddie's casino days are over

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

The former Pennsylvania governor told Clout on Thursday that he has decided to withdraw from his $5,000-a-month gig as a member of an advisory committee for Hong Kong-based Imperial Pacific International Holdings in light of some, er, recent events. Last week, the FBI "visited" Imperial Pacific , the parent company of the totally legitimate-sounding Best Sunshine Live Casino, which generates gargantuan amounts of revenue from its small perch between a coin laundry and a cellphone shop on Saipan, a U.S. island that's just a stone's throw away about 7,800 miles from the East Coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H... 15 min DARPA 3
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) Thu Kevorkian jr 283
News Komen affiliate distributes local grants for br... Apr 4 The Phartz 2
News Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants Apr 1 Costs 5
News Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio... Mar 17 Know Why 2
News Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc... Mar 17 Drugs and Poverty 10
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Mar '17 Amber 96
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,868 • Total comments across all topics: 280,127,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC