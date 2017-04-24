Our View: A holiday Mississippi canno...

Our View: A holiday Mississippi cannot afford

State employees, at least the ones who haven't lost their jobs after the latest series of state agencies cuts implemented by Gov. Phil Bryant, got the day off, as did some county and city employees around the state. The governor, who has cut the budget, on average, every three months for the past year-and-a-half, keeps telling us we must live within our means and that in these hard economic times, there are some things we just can't afford -- education, roads/bridge repairs, mental health services, take your pick.

