Our Opinion: Filling THS vacancy becomes important task
Tupelo High School Principal Jason Harris's departure to become superintendent in Columbia leaves a large vacancy at Tupelo's flagship school. As the lone high school in a district with a rich history of supporting public education, THS sets the tone for Tupelo Schools and bears its image to the greater community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H...
|Sat
|No Competition
|6
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Apr 6
|Kevorkian jr
|283
|Komen affiliate distributes local grants for br...
|Apr 4
|The Phartz
|2
|Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants
|Apr 1
|Costs
|5
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
|Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc...
|Mar 17
|Drugs and Poverty
|10
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Amber
|96
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC