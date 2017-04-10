Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities across region
Fear that funding for the Appalachian Regional Commission might be on the chopping block appears to have subsided, likely bringing about a sigh of relief from many organizations across Northeast Mississippi that receive beneficial funding from the federal agency. Discussions on the fate of the ARC began last month when President Donald Trump released his budget proposals that included an elimination of the ARC, a 52-year-old federal agency that seeks to create jobs in 420 counties across a 13-state region that includes much of Northeast Mississippi.
The billions wasted in the region has not improved one town nor changed the people who chose to live their own lives. ARC provides a local person a job and a politician who sucks up to the wealthy power brokers in Washington and Tupelo. Mr Trump knows it is a waste of money but he will allow the local poltitcian another year to go back to a bank job if any one will hire him. What is another year of wasted tax funds in the ARC hills? Pork barrel wWicker has ask the Trump for one more year.
ARC is obsolete and should close. It is time to evaluate government and its role which is to protect property rights freedom and liberty. The ARC is a welfare program which is not funding its own work. If something is not making a profit is is not worth doing. The many that feed from its kindness need to stand up and start supporting themselves.
ARC served a purpose back when the power senators were in Washington. The downtown main street associations served a purpose back 20 years ago. the truth is that these ideas are now nothing but power jobs for a few poltiticans who suck up to a few just to keep their little pay checks and benefits. Government funding must be justified in the Trump years. These pork barrel tax users will go away if not now then within the next 8 years. There is a much better use for the funds today in Tupelo and the region. Mr Trump is on top. The liberal democrat programs will cease to exist real soon. Thank the lord for change and a fresh look at tax spending.
Can you imagine the government spending less than it did last year? Hard to believe but I would love to see it. The federal government is the largest employer in the world !
ARC funds were saved by Roger Wicker . LOL. The Federal government may be the largest employer in the world but no one can count that high but that is a good guess. ARC may be improving the poverty level in the south but that is a guess. There is no way to know where the tax fipunds actually go when ARC gets its hands on the cash. Politics as usual.
