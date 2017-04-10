There are on the Newms360.com story from 18 hrs ago, titled Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities across region. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Fear that funding for the Appalachian Regional Commission might be on the chopping block appears to have subsided, likely bringing about a sigh of relief from many organizations across Northeast Mississippi that receive beneficial funding from the federal agency. Discussions on the fate of the ARC began last month when President Donald Trump released his budget proposals that included an elimination of the ARC, a 52-year-old federal agency that seeks to create jobs in 420 counties across a 13-state region that includes much of Northeast Mississippi.

