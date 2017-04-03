Our Opinion: Cautious optimism required for state revenue collections
For the first time in nearly a year, state revenue collections exceeded the estimate, bringing a bright spot on an otherwise sluggish record that resulted in significant budget cuts across various state departments. But state leaders - rightfully so - are cautiously optimistic that a spike in one month's collections will result in continued growth for the remaining months in the fiscal year.
