NFL draft's 'Mr. Irrelevant' is Mississippi QB Chad Kelly
Former Mississippi quarterback Chad Kelly throws during the school's pro day in early April. Kelly became theNFL draft's "Mr. Irrelevant' when he was selected by the Broncos with the final pick Saturday.
