New leadership for MSU Chemistry Department
Pending approval by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees, the Mississippi State University Department of Chemistry will have a new leader come July 1. Dennis Smith, a veteran chemist and researcher will take the helm following time spent in academia at Clemson University and the University of Texas at Austin. Most recently he has focused on consulting work, as well as research and entrepreneurial ventures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H...
|Sat
|No Competition
|6
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Apr 6
|Kevorkian jr
|283
|Komen affiliate distributes local grants for br...
|Apr 4
|The Phartz
|2
|Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants
|Apr 1
|Costs
|5
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
|Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc...
|Mar 17
|Drugs and Poverty
|10
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Amber
|96
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC