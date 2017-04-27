Music at the Mill added to Elvis Presley Festival
The event will be Thursday, June 1 from 6 p.m.-11:30 p.m., and will kick off Tupelo Elvis Festival, which runs June 1-4. Music at the Mill will be the first official event held in the former Tupelo Cotton Mill, which is an old cotton factory newly renovated by attorney Greg Pirkle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|7 hr
|Delbert
|2
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Apr 25
|Jake Steed
|284
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders
|Apr 16
|Yalabushers
|21
|Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities ac...
|Apr 13
|Growing Pains
|5
|Mississippi Choctaws give details on $375M coas... (Oct '06)
|Apr 11
|Cherie
|98
|Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H...
|Apr 11
|Patients Out in Rain
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC