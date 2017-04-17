MSU youth institute gets alumni support
A pair of Mississippi State University alums have rolled out a plan to raise funds in support of the World Food Prize Mississippi Youth Institute at MSU. Barry and Lana Knight of Cordova, Mississippi, recently announced plans to create the Barry and Lana Knight World Food Prize Mississippi Youth Institute Fund, which will provide support for engaging Mississippi's high school students through MSU's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
