MSU to lead drone testing site

The DHS Science and Technology Directorate selected Mississippi as the new base of operations for small unmanned aircraft systems , commonly known as drones, and a Mississippi State-led partnership will oversee the initiative. The new DHS S&T Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Demonstration Range Facility will support homeland security operations and training by providing UAS flight and exercise support facilities that will support operational evaluation of UAS in a variety of applications and scenarios.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.