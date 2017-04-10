More
More than 11,000 Mississippians submitted an application for the state's Temporary Assistance for the Needy Families program in 2016 but only 167 of them were approved. "There is an upfront job search requirement, which is based on a 2006 state law," Research Director for the Mississippi Low-Income Child Care Initiative, Matt Williams explained.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders
|3 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|18
|Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities ac...
|Apr 13
|Growing Pains
|5
|Mississippi Choctaws give details on $375M coas... (Oct '06)
|Apr 11
|Cherie
|98
|Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H...
|Apr 11
|Patients Out in Rain
|7
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Apr 6
|Kevorkian jr
|283
|Komen affiliate distributes local grants for br...
|Apr 4
|The Phartz
|2
|Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants
|Apr 1
|Costs
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC