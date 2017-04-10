More than 11,000 Mississippians submitted an application for the state's Temporary Assistance for the Needy Families program in 2016 but only 167 of them were approved. "There is an upfront job search requirement, which is based on a 2006 state law," Research Director for the Mississippi Low-Income Child Care Initiative, Matt Williams explained.

