Mississippi Supreme Court rules drugs used in executions can remain undisclosed

The lawsuit was brought against the Mississippi Department of Corrections [official website] by the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center [advocacy website]. During oral arguments [video], James Craig from the RSMJC argued that it was important to disclose the identities of the drugs used in executions, and that doing so would pose "no economic threat [to pharmacies, and] no physical threat, adding "[a]cross the country this is just being used as a dodge to prevent people from knowing where these dollars are going."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.