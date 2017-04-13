Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant Signs Ma...

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant Signs Major Licensing Reform

A major reform aimed at curbing the power of licensing boards was signed into law by Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant this week, after clearing the state legislature last month. As Reason has previously detailed , the passage of this law makes Mississippi the first state to respond to a 2015 Supreme Court case that opened the door to potential litigation against licensing boards that approve rules designed to limit competition or restrict entry into a market for reasons unrelated to health and safety.

