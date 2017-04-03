Mississippi Defends Its Anti-LGBT Law In Federal Appeals Court
Republican Governor Phil Bryant, who signed House Bill 1523 into law, is defending the legislation on his own after Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood declined to appeal Reeves' ruling. Private attorneys, including some from the Christian conservative legal group Alliance Defending Freedom, are handling the appeal.
