Mississippi Death Row Inmates
Haunting stories of rape, kidnapping, burglary and murder are intertwined in the cases that led these people to Unit 29 at Parchman. According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, 48 inmates are currently on death row and housed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Sunflower County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders
|Sun
|Yalabushers
|21
|Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities ac...
|Apr 13
|Growing Pains
|5
|Mississippi Choctaws give details on $375M coas... (Oct '06)
|Apr 11
|Cherie
|98
|Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H...
|Apr 11
|Patients Out in Rain
|7
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Apr 6
|Kevorkian jr
|283
|Komen affiliate distributes local grants for br...
|Apr 4
|The Phartz
|2
|Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants
|Apr 1
|Costs
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC