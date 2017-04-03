Mississippi Braves reveal 2017 Opening Day roster

The Mississippi Braves, Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, has unveiled its opening day roster for the 2017 season which begins Thursday at Trustmark Park. As ranked by Baseball America, the M-Braves club features four of the Atlanta Braves top 10 prospects including Kolby Allard , Mike Soroka , Patrick Weigel and Max Fried .

