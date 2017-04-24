Meridian man arrested for threats over Confederate monument removal
A Mississippi man has been arrested after allegedly threatening violence over Confederate monument removals in New Orleans and saying he would shoot New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu. John Frederick Steiner, 70, of Meridian, allegedly made the call to the lieutenant governor's office about 3 p.m. on April 25, identifying himself to an administrative assistant and saying he is a Chalmette native.
