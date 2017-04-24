MEC hears from Belmont's McAnally
Mac McAnally, eight times in a row selected the Country Music Association's musician of the year, credits his hometown of Belmont in Tishomingo County for any success he has had as a singer/songwriter. McAnally spoke of his Northeast Mississippi heritage and performed Thursday during the annual meeting of the Mississippi Economic Council at the Jackson Convention Complex.
