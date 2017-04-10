MDOT requesting funding sooner rather than later
The Mississippi Department of Transportation is claiming that road construction projects could be delayed and the costs of those projects to taxpayers could be increased if Gov. Phil Bryant waits too long to call a special session to fund the agency. Melinda McGrath, MDOT's executive director, sent a letter to Bryant last week explaining the need for her agency's budget for the upcoming fiscal year to be approved by May 15. The Legislature ended the 2017 session late last month without funding the office of Attorney General Jim Hood, the Department of Transportation and the state Aid Road Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders
|12 hr
|Yalabushers
|21
|Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities ac...
|Apr 13
|Growing Pains
|5
|Mississippi Choctaws give details on $375M coas... (Oct '06)
|Apr 11
|Cherie
|98
|Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H...
|Apr 11
|Patients Out in Rain
|7
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Apr 6
|Kevorkian jr
|283
|Komen affiliate distributes local grants for br...
|Apr 4
|The Phartz
|2
|Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants
|Apr 1
|Costs
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC