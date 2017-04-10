Mass Communication and Journalism to induct McDowell, Mims in Hall of Fame
The School of Mass Communication and Journalism at The University of Southern Mississippi will honor film director and producer Steve Mims and former faculty member Dixon McDowell at its Hall of Fame induction Thursday, April 20 at the Hardy Hall University Club on the Gulf Park Campus of The University of Southern Mississippi. The event will begin at 4 p.m. with a question and answer session facilitated by Dr. Phillip Gentile and highlighting Mims and McDowell's illustrious careers, followed at 5:15 p.m. by the awards presentation and a reception.
