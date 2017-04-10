Marty Stuart set for next Mississippi bicentennial concert
Country singer and songwriter Marty Stuart will have top billing at a concert to mark 200 years of Mississippi statehood. The first bicentennial celebration was March 31 and April 1 in Gulfport, and another one is set for Dec. 9 in Jackson.
