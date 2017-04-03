Many students to receive less financi...

Many students to receive less financial aid

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Mississippi Business Journal

The Mississippi Legislature, having to slash budgets to deal with sluggish revenue collections, has cut the amount of financial aid about 3,400 students will receive for the upcoming academic year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H... Sat No Competition 6
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) Thu Kevorkian jr 283
News Komen affiliate distributes local grants for br... Apr 4 The Phartz 2
News Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants Apr 1 Costs 5
News Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio... Mar 17 Know Why 2
News Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of coc... Mar 17 Drugs and Poverty 10
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Mar '17 Amber 96
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,743 • Total comments across all topics: 280,164,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC