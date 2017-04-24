Lynyrd Skynyrd bio adds Steven Tyler, Joe Perry roles
PanARMENIAN.Net - Neill Byrnes and Anthony Rocco Bovo will play Aerosmith rockers Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, respectively, in the Lynyrd Skynyrd biopic "Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash," Variety said. The film, which begins shooting in Los Angeles on Monday, April 25, centers on drummer Artimus Pyle's recollection of the events surrounding the crash of the group's touring plane in Mississippi on Oct. 20, 1977.
