Local tapped for All-Mississippi Academic Team
Meridian Community College sophomores J.T. Champion and Jay Fritts were named to the All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team during the All-Mississippi Recognition Luncheon held March 22 in Jackson Champion, a graduate of East Webster High School, was named to the first team. Fritts, who is from Meridian, was tapped for the second team.
