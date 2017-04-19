Local tapped for All-Mississippi Acad...

Local tapped for All-Mississippi Academic Team

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: The Webster Progress-Times

Meridian Community College sophomores J.T. Champion and Jay Fritts were named to the All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team during the All-Mississippi Recognition Luncheon held March 22 in Jackson Champion, a graduate of East Webster High School, was named to the first team. Fritts, who is from Meridian, was tapped for the second team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Webster Progress-Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Awards ceremony to honor civil rights leaders Apr 16 Yalabushers 21
News Our Opinion: Fate of Arc impacts communities ac... Apr 13 Growing Pains 5
News Mississippi Choctaws give details on $375M coas... (Oct '06) Apr 11 Cherie 98
News Clock continues to wind down for NMHS, United H... Apr 11 Patients Out in Rain 7
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) Apr 6 Kevorkian jr 283
News Komen affiliate distributes local grants for br... Apr 4 The Phartz 2
News Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants Apr 1 Costs 5
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,795 • Total comments across all topics: 280,412,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC