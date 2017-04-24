Local employment numbers remain stable
Fewer Mississippians are looking for work than at any point since 1999, according to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security. The MDES monthly unemployment report, released Wednesday, shows the number of eligible workers with jobs increased by 7,100 in March.
