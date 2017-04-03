There are on the Newms360.com story from 4 hrs ago, titled Komen affiliate distributes local grants for breast cancer screening, education. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Komen North Mississippi Race for the Cure handed off $155,000 in grants to continue its efforts to help more women survive breast cancer. The grants to 10 organizations will assist the medically underserved and increase early detection of breast cancer at its most treatable stage with funds raised through the October Race for the Cure in Tupelo and other affiliate events.

